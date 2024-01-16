Neighbors 828 Artisan Kitchen
Pizza Menu
Small Pizzas 10"
- 10" All the Meats$16.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami and applewood smoked bacon
- 10" Just the Veggies$15.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccolini and tomatoes
- 10" Hold the Kitchen Sink$16.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers, onions and a why not, more cheese
- 10" Buff Chicken$15.00
Buffalo base, mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with a swirl of your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 10" Loaded Baked Potato Pie... Seriously, Its Really Good$15.00
Oil & garlic base, mozzarella, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions and Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh chives and swirled with sour cream and/or our spicy ranch dressing
- 10" Prosciutto, Pesto and Ricotta$15.00
Housemade pesto base topped with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, sliced roma tomatoes and topped with fresh basil
- 10" Margherita... Not the Drink but Omg You Have to Try Our Margherita$15.00
Oil & garlic base, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
- 10" Hawaiian Heat Wave$15.00
House-Made Red Sauce Base With Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni And Caramelized Onions
- 10" Speciality Half & Half
- 10"Build Your Own Pie$12.00
Customize to your pizza with any of the fresh ingredients listed. Base sauce choices include olive oil & garlic, pesto and our housemade red sauce
- 10" Cheese$12.00
- 10" Pepperoni$13.00
Medium Pizzas
- 14" All the Meats$23.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami and applewood smoked bacon
- 14" Just the Veggies$21.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccolini and tomatoes
- 14" Hold the Kitchen Sink$24.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers, onions and a why not, more cheese
- 14" Buff Chicken$23.00
Buffalo base, mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with a swirl of your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 14" Loaded Baked Potato Pie... Seriously, Its Really Good$23.00
Oil & garlic base, mozzarella, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions and Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh chives and swirled with sour cream and/or our spicy ranch dressing
- 14" Prosciutto, Pesto and Ricotta$23.00
Housemade pesto base topped with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, sliced roma tomatoes and topped with fresh basil
- 14" Margherita... Not the Drink but Omg You Have to Try Our Margherita$23.00
Oil & garlic base, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
- 14" Hawaiian Heat Wave$23.00
House-Made Red Sauce Base With Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni And Caramelized Onions
- 14" Speciality Half & Half
- 14" Build Your Own Pie$17.00
Customize to your pizza with any of the fresh ingredients listed. Base sauce choices include olive oil & garlic, pesto and our housemade red sauce
- 14' Cheese$17.00
- 14' Pepperoni$18.00
Large Pizzas
- 16" All the Meats$28.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami and applewood smoked bacon
- 16" Just the Veggies$26.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, broccolini and tomatoes
- 16" Hold the Kitchen Sink$29.00
Housemade red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, salami, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers, onions and a why not, more cheese
- 16" Buff Chicken$26.00
Buffalo base, mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with a swirl of your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 16" Loaded Baked Potato Pie... Seriously, Its Really Good$27.00
Oil & garlic base, mozzarella, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions and Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh chives and swirled with sour cream and/or our spicy ranch dressing
- 16" Prosciutto, Pesto and Ricotta$27.00
Housemade pesto base topped with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, sliced roma tomatoes and topped with fresh basil
- 16" Margherita... Not the Drink but Omg You Have to Try Our Margherita$27.00
Oil & garlic base, housemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
- 16" Hawaiian Heat Wave$26.00
House-Made Red Sauce Base With Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni And Caramelized Onions
- 16" Specialty Half & Half
- 16" Build Your Own Pie$20.00
Customize to your pizza with any of the fresh ingredients listed. Base sauce choices include olive oil & garlic, pesto and our housemade red sauce
- 16" Cheese$20.00
- 16" Pepperoni$21.00